Native Americans to protest construction of pipelines
Native Americans and supporters will march to the White House on Friday to protest President Trump's approval for the construction of the Keystone and Dakota Access pipelines.
A group protesting the Dakota Access oil pipeline set up camp on the National Mall near the Washington Monument in Washington on March 7, 2107. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 10, 2017

Native Americans and their supporters are planning to march on Friday against US President Donald Trump's decision to restart the construction of the Keystone and Dakota Access pipelines.

Members from hundreds of Native American Indian tribes have set up a camp close to the White House in the shadow of the Washington Monument to raise awareness of their concerns over the need to protect the environment against the current administration's indifference.

"The Dakota Access Pipeline was a continuation of a series of economic system and policies that continue to oppress our people and to perpetuate the problems we have in indigenous communities," said Nick Tilsen, an Oglala Lakota Nation citizen and the founding executive director of the Thunder Valley Community Development Corporation.

The demonstrations will be a continuation of last year's protests at Standing Rock, where tens of thousands gathered to prevent the completion of the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Trump's predecessor Barack Obama had halted construction of Dakota Access. But President Trump ordered its resumption in January.

TRT World's Jennifer Glasse has more from Washington DC on the frustration of Native Americans.

SOURCE:TRT World
