Security was tight in Seoul on Friday morning ahead of the Constitutional court's ruling on the impeachment of South Korean President Park Geun-hye.

Police said it had mobilised about 4,600 officers around the court. The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on Thursday put its forces on high alert and deployed thousands of officers and hundreds of buses in the streets surrounding the court. South Korean protesters supporting and opposing Park held separate rallies before the ruling on the impeachment in front of the Constitutional Court.

Park was impeached by parliament in December and stripped of her powers pending the court's ruling. If the court strikes down the impeachment, Park will be reinstated.

The ruling starts at 0200gmt and it will be televised live, court spokesman Bae Bo-yoon told reporters. He declined to comment on whether the judges had already reached a conclusion.

Park is accused of violating her constitutional duty by colluding with a friend, Choi Soon-sil, to pressure big businesses into making contributions to foundations set up to support her policy and allowing her to exert influence on state affairs.

Park has apologised for putting trust in Choi, but denies any legal wrongdoing.

If impeached…

Close to a million South Koreans would rejoice if anti-Park rallies in the past month are to go by.

For Park to be formally removed, at least six of the court's eight justices will have to support the impeachment motion filed by lawmakers, which accuses the president of extortion, bribery, abuse of power and leaking government secrets.

If the court unseats Park, the country's election law requires a presidential vote within 60 days, which likely means May 9.

The ruling would instantly strip Park of her powers and also her immunity against prosecution. She could be interrogated by prosecutors seeking to indict her on criminal charges after repeatedly refusing to be interviewed by prosecutors over the scandal in past months.

If a presidential election is triggered, opinion polls favour liberal opposition politician Moon Jae-in, who lost the 2012 race to Park, to succeed her.