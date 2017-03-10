A helicopter carrying high-level business executives crashed onto a Turkish highway on Friday around 11:30 local time (0830GMT) after hitting a television tower in an outlying district of Istanbul, local media reported.

The Sikorsky S-76 helicopter belonged to Eczacibasi pharmaceuticals and household products group according to aviation licencing company Kugu Havacilik.

The helicopter took off from Istanbul's main Ataturk airport with seven people on board: an Eczacibasi company executive, four Russians, and two Turkish pilots.

Hasan Akgun, the mayor of Istanbul's Buyukcekmece district, confirmed to the local media that all on board were killed.