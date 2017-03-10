POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Nigeria's Buhari returns home after London medical trip
President Muhammadu Buhari was in the UK almost two months for what his office said was "routine medical check-ups."
Nigeria's Buhari returns home after London medical trip
Buhari originally left Abuja for 10 days of treatment in the UK but extended his stay on the advice of doctors. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 10, 2017

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari returned home on Friday after nearly two months in Britain on extended medical leave, his office said.

The 74-year-old had officially been on vacation in London for what the presidency said on social media were "routine medical check-ups."

Buhari walked unaided from his plane after it landed at an air force base in the northern city of Kaduna, before boarding a helicopter.

Details of his condition have not been disclosed. In images released by his office this week, Buhari looked painfully thin but was smiling as he greeted the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, in London.

Extended stay

RECOMMENDED

Buhari left Abuja on January 19 for 10 days of treatment in Britain but extended his stay on the advice of doctors.

Prior to his departure, Buhari made a point of conferring acting presidential powers on Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, seeking to allay concerns of a void at the helm of Africa's biggest economy.

In Buhari's absence, Osinbajo chaired cabinet meetings and worked on an economic reform plan needed to secure a World Bank loan to help plug a deficit caused by low oil revenues.

Under Osinbajo, the central bank devalued the currency (naira) for retail customers, suggesting a wider devaluation of the currency may be in the offing despite Buhari's entrenched opposition to such a move.

TRT World'sFidelis Mbah has more on the story.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Rubio urges China’s inclusion in nuclear talks as New START expires
Syrian president meets US envoy in Damascus to discuss issues of 'mutual interest'
Trilateral talks in UAE were 'substantive, productive': Ukraine
US to 'draw down' 700 immigration agents from Minnesota
China’s Xi holds back-to-back calls with Putin, Trump
Final session of Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum opens in Cairo
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears