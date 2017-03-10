China said on Friday it would act against "separatist activities" and protect its frontier regions as protests were held in major world cities to mark the anniversary of a Tibetan uprising against Chinese rule in 1959.

Che Dalha, Tibet's governor, said the government would "hold a clear-cut stand against separatism, resolutely strike against the Dalai clique's damaging and separatist activities."

"The most important task is to protect our motherland's frontier regions, build up our homes, absolutely not allow any groups to separate even one inch of our land from the motherland," said Tashi Yangjen, a representative of the tiny Lhoba ethnic minority of southeast Tibet.

China views the Dalai Lama, Tibet's Buddhist spiritual leader who fled into exile in India after the failed uprising, as a dangerous separatist.

The Nobel Peace laureate denies espousing violence and says he only wants genuine autonomy for Tibet.

Chinese troops marched in and took control of Tibet in 1950 in what Beijing calls a "peaceful liberation."

TRT World'sSara Jones reports.

Protests in major cities

In Sydney, 200 protesters marched to the Chinese consulate to protest against the lack of human rights in Tibet, with larger demonstrations planned later on Friday in cities including Taipei and London.