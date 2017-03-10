Over 280,000 Iraqis have been displaced from Mosul since the military operation to reclaim it from Daesh began in October last year, the UN's refugee agency said on Thursday.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) reported that 283,000 civilians have been displaced by the fighting in Iraq's second largest city, with over 57,000 added since the latest operations in western Mosul started on February 19.

"The newest arrivals are in a desperate condition, visibly traumatised, hungry and dehydrated," the UNHCR said.

Many arrived without shoes and wearing soaking clothes, having walked long distances to reach safety at government checkpoints – UNHCR

The 100,000-strong US-backed Iraqi security forces fully captured the eastern half of Mosul in January. The coalition began an operation to cross the Tigris and take the western half last month.

The UN agency said that the latest wave of displaced Iraqis faced food shortages. It added that intense fighting in the west of the city forced them to risk everything to seek safety.

Iraqi forces expect some 40,000 more people to flee Mosul in the next 48 hours, the report stated.

"If the rate of displacement continues at 20,000 individuals per day, currently operational camps in the south, east and the north of Mosul could be full by early next week," the UN refugee agency said.

Mosul's population has changed radically in the years of war. It was near 2 million at the time of the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003. Ahead of last month's offensive, aid agencies estimated that the civilian population of western Mosul to be 750,000.

UN probe on Daesh atrocities

Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney has urged Iraq to agree to a UN probe of atrocities committed by Daesh.