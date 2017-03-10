Clashes erupted between the Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) and Syrian regime forces on Thursday, sources on the ground said.

The clashes were the first reported between the parties since the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) handed over villages west of the town of Manbij to the regime after Turkey threatened to attack if they stay in the area.

The SDF is an umbrella organisation of armed groups dominated by the YPG, which Turkey regards as an extension of the PKK, listed by Turkey, the US and the EU as a terrorist organisation.

The FSA said the fighting took place in two villages between al-Bab and Manbij, after regime forces and their allied militants attacked opposition positions.

Local sources told Reuters that the FSA captured two regime soldiers. Ten FSA soldiers were also injured in the clashes.