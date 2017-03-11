WORLD
Protests rock S Korea after president removed from office
The country has plunged into uncertainty after a constitutional court upheld a parliamentary decision to impeach and oust Park Geun-hye over a corruption scandal involving Samsung's chief and other bigwigs.
Park is the country's first democratically elected leader to be fired. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 11, 2017

South Korean protesters supporting impeached leader Park Geun-hye held demonstrations in central Seoul on Saturday.

The protest comes a day after the country's constitutional court upheld a parliamentary decision to impeach Park over a corruption scandal.

The case involves Samsung's director who is accused of offering millions of dollars in bribes to receive governmental support for merging two of its companies.

Park — the country's first democratically elected leader to be fired — denies the role in the scandal.

The constitutional court formally removed impeached Park from office on Friday in a verdict that has plunged the country into political turmoil and worsened a serious national divide.

Pro-Park protests and clashes with police after the decision have resulted in two deaths.

TRT World'sJoseph Kim looks at the current protests causing upheaval in South Korea.

SOURCE:TRT World
