WORLD
2 MIN READ
Turkey, Russia move to improve economic ties
Russia had imposed economic sanctions on Turkey as relations soured after Turkey shot down a Russian warplane over Syria in November 2015. Ties were formally restored in August last year.
Turkey, Russia move to improve economic ties
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) shakes hands with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, March 10, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 11, 2017

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin agreed on Friday to remove work permit sanctions against Turkish nationals and businesses.

Erdogan said the two countries ended the "normalisation process" following their last meeting in August after Turkey and Russia patched up the fallout from the downing of a Russian jet over the Turkish-Syrian border in November 2015.

Putin said his meeting with Erdogan also focused on global issues.

RECOMMENDED

"The parties [Russia and Turkey] have spoken in support of the world society uniting efforts in fighting terrorism. We have stated that due to the active role of Russia and Turkey, we managed not only to reach a ceasefire between Syrian troops and the armed opposition, but also to start direct talks between the fighting parties in the capital of Kazakhstan, Astana."

TRT World 's Alican Ayanlar reports from Moscow, Russia.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Libya's Attorney General launches investigation into Saif al Islam Gaddafi's death
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin