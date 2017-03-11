WORLD
1 MIN READ
Twin blasts kill at least 30 in Damascus Old City
War monitor Syrian Observatory for Human Rights say the casualties took place when a roadside bomb detonated as a bus passed and a suicide bomber blew himself up in Bab al Saghir.
Twin blasts kill at least 30 in Damascus Old City
The targeted area houses several Shia mausoleums that draw pilgrims from around the world. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 11, 2017

At least 30 people were killed and over 100 wounded in two synchronised attacks in the Syrian capital Damascus on Saturday targeting Shia pilgrims, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

A roadside bomb detonated as a bus passed and a suicide bomber blew himself up in the Bab al Saghir area, which houses several Shia mausoleums that draw pilgrims from around the world.

The director general of the capital's Al-Mujtahed hospital said that there were 28 people dead and 45 wounded.

RECOMMENDED

p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 11.0px 'Microsoft Sans Serif'}

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Final session of Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum opens in Cairo
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Libya's Attorney General launches investigation into Saif al Islam Gaddafi's death
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties