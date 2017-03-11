WORLD
2 MIN READ
Iraqi forces find mass grave at Badush prison
Daesh murdered up to 600 inmates from Badush prison in 2014, according to a Human Rights Watch report. Most of those killed were said to have been members of Iraq's Shia Muslim majority.
Iraqi forces find mass grave at Badush prison
Iraqi forces prepare to fire artillery towards Daesh positions in west Mosul on March 11, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 11, 2017

Iraqi paramilitary forces announced on Saturday that they had discovered a mass grave at Badush prison near Mosul containing the remains of hundreds of people killed by Daesh.

Daesh killed up to 600 inmates after seizing Badush in 2014, according to Human Rights Watch (HRW).

Daesh forced them to kneel along a nearby ravine and then shot them with assault rifles. Most of those murdered were said to have been members of Iraq's Shia Muslim majority.

Hashd al Shaabi found "a large mass grave containing the remains of around 500 civilian prisoners in [Badush] prison who were executed by [Daesh] gangs after they controlled the prison during their occupation of Mosul," the military said.

RECOMMENDED

The Iraqi military said that forces from the Hashd al Shaabi — an umbrella group of pro-government forces that are dominated by Iran-backed Shia militias — were among the units that recaptured the prison from the terrorist group.

Daesh abuses at the jail did not end with the murdering its inmates. Iraqi lawmaker Vian Dakhil said in 2014 that the group was holding more than 500 Yazidi women at Badush.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Libya's Attorney General launches investigation into Saif al Islam Gaddafi's death
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin