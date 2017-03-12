The United Nations has issued an appeal for rich countries to come forward to help the more than 20 million famine-hit people across four countries largely due to long-drawn conflicts there.

Terming it the largest humanitarian crisis since 1945, the world body has pressed the need for $4.4 billion of emergency aid by July to cope with the situation in these countries – Yemen, Somalia, South Sudan and Nigeria.

The situation in Yemen is the worst: 18.8 million people are in urgent need of food as a result of the ongoing conflict between the Saudi-backed government and Houthi rebels.

The humanitarian crisis in neighbouring Somalia also calls for urgent help as the country has been hit by a severe drought, subjecting over 6 million people to acute food shortages.