At least 38 people were killed and 15 injured in northern Haiti late on Saturday after a bus crashed into a music parade, the country's civil protection authorities said on Sunday.

The bus was on its way to the capital Port-au-Prince. It crashed into a Rara parade in the town of Gonaives, in the northern part of the country.

The bus first hit two pedestrians, killing one of them instantly.

The driver tried to flee the scene, but instead crashed into a group of musicians.

It was not immediately clear what caused the accident.