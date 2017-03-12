WORLD
2 MIN READ
At least 38 die after bus ploughs into music parade in Haiti
The crowd turned on the bus and its driver after the accident in the north of the country.
At least 38 die after bus ploughs into music parade in Haiti
The bus outside the Gonaives police station after the crash. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 12, 2017

At least 38 people were killed and 15 injured in northern Haiti late on Saturday after a bus crashed into a music parade, the country's civil protection authorities said on Sunday.

The bus was on its way to the capital Port-au-Prince. It crashed into a Rara parade in the town of Gonaives, in the northern part of the country.

The bus first hit two pedestrians, killing one of them instantly.

The driver tried to flee the scene, but instead crashed into a group of musicians.

It was not immediately clear what caused the accident.

RECOMMENDED

Police said the driver and passengers on the bus were being held at the police station.

Rara parades are groupings of musicians playing traditional instruments, and are often joined by passers-by.

After the accident, other musicians and people in the parade began hurling rocks at the bus and passing vehicles.

Haitian roads are dangerous and chaotic, with few rules observed by pedestrians, motorcyclists and drivers.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Final session of Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum opens in Cairo
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Libya's Attorney General launches investigation into Saif al Islam Gaddafi's death
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties