Death toll from Damascus twin blasts climbs to 74
Around 43 Iraqi pilgrims were among those killed in the attack in Damascus' famed Old City, according to a Britain-based war monitor. There has been no claim of responsibility for the synchronised attacks that wounded over 120 people.
People are seen through a shattered glass window of a bus at the blast site. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 12, 2017

The death toll from a twin bomb attack, targeting Shia pilgrims in Damascus, has climbed to 74, a war monitor reported on Sunday.

Among the victims of Saturday's blasts were 43 Iraqi pilgrims who had come to the Syrian capital to visit shrines in Damascus' famed Old City, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said.

Over 120 people were wounded in the synchronised attacks. There has been no claim of responsibility.

The monitor said that 11 bystanders and eight children were also among those killed, as well as 20 members of pro-regime security forces.

SOHR head Rami Abdel Rahman said that a roadside bomb detonated as a bus carrying pilgrims made its way through the Bab al Saghir area of the Old City before a suicide bomber blew himself up.

Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad has been supported in the country's war by Shia militias from countries including Iran, Iraq, Afghanistan and Lebanon.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
