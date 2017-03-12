WORLD
2 MIN READ
Literacy programme launched for street children in Nigeria
Without formal education, Nigeria's street children, locally known as Almajiri, are feared to become vulnerable to recruitments for groups like Boko Haram.
Literacy programme launched for street children in Nigeria
Children displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, in class at Maikohi secondary school inside a camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 12, 2017

More and more makeshift schools are opening up in Nigeria's capital Yola to teach Quran recitation to street children, locally known as "Almajiri."

But these schools at street corners or other makeshift places are not regulated by the government and are feared to become a source of recruitment for terrorist groups like Boko Haram.

Boko Haram has killed around 15,000 people and forced more than 2 million from their homes during the past seven years in northeastern Nigeria.

Dauda Bello, an Islamic scholar says at such schools the street children only learn how to recite a Quranic verse without knowing its meaning.

"When they grow up without going to school, they feel like following whoever recites a verse to them," Bello said.

RECOMMENDED

These children with no formal education survive entirely on charity donations.

But things have started to change for such kids following the launch of a literacy programme run by the American University of Nigeria.

TRT World 's Fidelis Mbah brings more from Yola.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Libya's Attorney General launches investigation into Saif al Islam Gaddafi's death
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin