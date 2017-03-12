WORLD
3 MIN READ
UK parliament approves bill to start Brexit process
The approval gives Prime Minister Theresa May the power to start the formal process of leaving the European Union.
UK parliament approves bill to start Brexit process
Prime Minister Theresa May is free to invoke Article 50 of the EU's key treaty and trigger two years of exit negotiations. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 12, 2017

Britain edged closer to leaving the European Union after parliament passed a bill that will give Prime Minister Theresa May the power to initiate the long exit process.

The 'Brexit Bill' was approved by both the upper and lower houses of parliament and after securing symbolic approval from Queen Elizabeth, which could come early on Tuesday, May will be free to invoke Article 50 of the EU's key treaty, triggering two years of exit negotiations.

The House of Commons approved the bill weeks ago, but the 800-strong House of Lords fought to amend it, inserting a promise that EU citizens living in the UK will be allowed to remain after Britain pulls out of the bloc.

They also added a demand that parliament get a "meaningful" vote on the final deal between Britain and the remaining 27 EU nations.

Both amendments were rejected by the Commons, where May's Conservatives have a majority.

"We have been clear that the prime minister will trigger Article 50 by the end of March," her spokesperson said

Break up of United Kingdom?

RECOMMENDED

But in a blow to May's government, the prospect of Scotland's exit from the United Kingdom suddenly appeared a realistic possibility as well.

Hours before the Brexit vote, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon called for a referendum on independence within two years to stop Scotland being dragged out of the EU against its will.

In an announcement that took many London politicians by surprise, Sturgeon vowed that Scotland would not be "taken down a path that we do not want to go down without a choice."

The European Commission, however, quickly responded saying that Scotland would have to reapply to join the EU rather than inheriting Britain's membership.

But Sturgeon's call pushes to centre stage one of the prime minister's biggest concerns about Brexit — that it could lead to the break-up of the United Kingdom — as she prepares to fire the starting gun.

Irish republican party, Sinn Fein, also called for a swift referendum on Northern Ireland leaving the UK and joining the Republic of Ireland.

And Welsh nationalists Plaid Cymru said Sturgeon's announcement meant the time had come for a national debate about Wales' future.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Libya's Attorney General launches investigation into Saif al Islam Gaddafi's death
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin