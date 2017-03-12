At least 63 people were killed and 28 others injured after a giant landslide struck garbage dump site on the outskirts of the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, a city spokesman said on Sunday.

The landslide late Saturday levelled 49 makeshift homes of squatters living inside the Koshe landfill, said Dagmawit Moges, head of the city communications bureau.

Many of the victims were squatters, who scavenged for valuables in the dump, he said.

"We expect the number of victims to increase because the landslide covered a relatively large area," he added.

TRT World's Oliver Whitfield-Miocic reports.

About 150 people were present at the site when the landslide occurred, resident Assefa Teklemahimanot said.

City mayor, Diriba Kuma, said many people had been rescued and were receiving medical treatment.

Many people at the landfill had been scavenging items to make a living, but others live there because renting homes, largely built of mud and sticks, is relatively inexpensive.