CULTURE
1 MIN READ
Azeri weavers pin hopes for "storytelling" carpets on new generation
Carpets and rugs have been made in Azerbaijan since the Bronze Age and tell Azeri stories of tragedies, love and tradition. But weavers, hoping to keep the tradition alive, face the challenge of passing down their skills to the new generation.
Azeri weavers pin hopes for "storytelling" carpets on new generation
Each handwoven carpet tells a different story of the Azeri people. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 12, 2017

Azerbaijan is known all over the world for its high quality and artistic handwoven carpets. Many of the craftspersons, who weave the carpets, are skilled in telling Azeri stories of tragedies, love and tradition through these rugs.

The challenge, however, is that the art of storytelling through traditional carpets must pass on to the hands of the new generation so that the tradition – continuing since the Bronze age – remains alive.

RECOMMENDED

TRT World'sAli Mustafa has more details from capital Baku.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Final session of Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum opens in Cairo
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Libya's Attorney General launches investigation into Saif al Islam Gaddafi's death
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties