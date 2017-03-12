Turkish Family Affairs Minister Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya said on Sunday she experienced "inhuman treatment" from the Dutch police who prevented her from entering Turkey's consulate in the Netherlands.

Dutch police escorted the Turkish minister back to Germany, from where she had travelled by road to the Netherlands, after the Dutch government had revoked landing rights for a plane carrying Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Saturday.

"All freedoms were suspended in the Netherlands yesterday [on Saturday]. Even our most basic needs were not allowed to be met," Kaya told a press conference at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport, accompanied by Energy Minister Berat Albayrak.

Kaya is one of several Turkish politicians who recently have been barred from addressing Turkish expatriates in Europe ahead of an April referendum in Turkey that would increase presidential powers. The referendum follows a coup attempt last year in which disaffected members of the military and security apparatus attempt to topple the government.

Turkey has rejected EU criticism of mass arrests and dismissals of people authorities believe were linked to the failed July 15, 2016 coup and subsequent state of emergency, initiated to deal with the post-coup situation in Turkey.

"The West who questioned the state of emergency we had declared following the July 15 coup attempt, that targeted our country's future and integrity, have themselves declared a state of emergency in one night for a woman minister's meeting with her citizens in the consulate building which is counted as their territory," said Kaya.

"As a minister holding a diplomatic passport, I don't have to get permission to come together with our citizens at our consulate, which is considered Turkish territory," she said.

More than a thousand protestors, many of who waved Turkish flags, took to the streets in Rotterdam demanding to see the minister.

Several demonstrators were beaten by police with batons and arrested. Officers carried out charges on horseback and also used dogs and water cannons to disperse the demonstrators.

TRT World's Kilmeny Duchardt in Ankara has more.

Turkey expects official apology