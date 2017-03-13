One of the world's most notorious terrorists, known as "Carlos the Jackal," is set to stand trial again in France on Monday.

The Venezuelan guerilla, whose real name is Ilyich Ramirez Sanchez, is accused of a deadly bombing in Paris in 1974.

Ramirez Sanchez will face a three-judge panel in connection with his role in the attack on the Drugstore Publicis, a busy shop once located in Saint-Germain-des-Pres in the heart of Paris.

In the late afternoon of September 15, 1974, a grenade was lobbed into the entrance of the store, killing two men and leaving 34 people injured.

His long-time lawyer and fiancé, Isabelle Coutant-Peyre, said the decision to re-open the case now is purely political.

One of the most notorious political terrorists during the 1970s and '80s is serving a life sentence in France for a series of murders and attacks he perpetrated or organised in the country on behalf of the Palestinian cause or communist revolution.

He first was convicted by a French court 20 years ago, and again in 2011 and 2013.

If convicted on first-degree murder charges in his latest trial, he could get a third life sentence.

At the time, Ramirez Sanchez, now 67, was 24-years-old and had already joined the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine organisation.

When police arrived, they found a devastated mall with all the windows shattered, multiple bloodstains and a hole in the marble slab of the ground floor where the grenade fell.

The two men who died were hit by metal chips that perforated vital organs and caused large internal bleeding, according to court documents.

Ramirez Sanchez pleaded innocent and denied involvement in the case.

Coutant-Peyre claims that none of the witnesses from the trendy Drugstore Publicis restaurant had described a man resembling her client, and that the whole case was trumped-up.