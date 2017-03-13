Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Monday announced that she wants a second referendum on independence from the United Kingdom.

Nicola Sturgeon made the announcement in Edinburgh. She said it was prompted by the refusal of Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May to compromise with Scotland over Brexit.

She said Britain was dragging Scotland out of the European Union against its will.

Sturgeon said she would move quickly to give Scottish voters a chance to make Scotland an independent country.

She said the referendum should be held between the fall of 2018 and the spring of 2019 because by then, details of Britain's post-Brexit deal with the EU would be clear and Scottish voters would be able to make "an informed choice."

The British government must agree before a legally binding referendum can be held.

Sturgeon spoke as Britain's Parliament was on the verge of approving a Brexit bill that would allow Britain to start the formal withdrawal from the EU in the next few days.

But after Sturgeon's announcement, May asked for the approval to be postponed to the end of March.

TRT World'sMyriam Francois is following the story from London.