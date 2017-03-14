French presidential candidate Francois Fillon has been placed under formal investigation over the misuse of public funds in a "fake jobs" scandal, weeks ahead of the first round of elections.

"He was charged this morning. The hearing was brought forward so that it could take place in a calm manner," his lawyer Antonin Levy said on Tuesday.

A judicial source said the 63-year-old conservative candidate has been put under formal investigation on suspicion of diverting public funds, complicity in misappropriating funds, receiving the funds and not declaring assets fully.

TRT World's Craig Copetas is in Paris with more.

Fillon's election campaign took a serious hit after the satirical weekly Le Canard Enchaine in January reported about the employment of his wife, Penelope, and two of their five children as parliamentary assistants.

It alleged that he paid his wife hundreds of thousands of euros for work which she might not have done.

Later, Fillon admitted to employing his family members, but has denied any wrongdoing.