The UK is preparing a new anti-pollution plan after the EU issued the British government a final warning in February for failing to address repeated breaches of air pollution limits for nitrogen dioxide (NO2).

The EU has threatened to issue heavy fines to countries which do not comply.

The European Commission says more than 400,000 people die prematurely in the EU every year as a result of poor air quality.

The UK accounts for some 40,000 of those deaths.

"We'd like to see more people become aware of the problem of air pollution, for them to reach out to the government and for them to take action," said Vasilisa Forbes, an activist with the Clean Air Now movement.