ISTANBUL, Turkey — Osman Bayezid, the last Ottoman heir, liked to eat and throw dinner parties where circassian chicken, borek‌ and stuffed grape leaves were served liberally.

His fondness for lavish Ottoman-style food was so much that when a doctor asked him to cut his meals, he went for the medical check-up with his coat's pockets full of coins.

He knew he was going to be asked to step onto a weighing scale and then given a strict diet to follow. Bayezid thought it best to add a few artificial pounds so that he wouldn't be nagged about his weight in follow-up trips.

"Oh, he had so many tricks up his sleeve," recalls Bosiljka Stevanovic, a longtime friend, in an interview with TRT World. "He would make you laugh and laugh and laugh."

The Ottoman family's heir is remembered by his friends and family as a gentle, funny, caring and humble man. Bayezid passed away in New York on January 7 at the age of 92. He never married.

The Ottoman dynasty ruled an empire that once stretched from the deserts of Saudi Arabia to the border of Vienna.

After a 600-year reign, it went into decline in the 1800s. The final blow to the dying empire was the loss of large parts of its territory in World War I. In October 1923, the empire was replaced by the modern Turkish Republic, founded by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.

A few months later, in March 1924, around 140 members of the royal family were ordered to vacate the Dolmabahce Palace by the new anti-monarchical government.

They had just one day to leave. In the rush, many managed to take only the clothes they were wearing with them.

Later in life, when a journalist would press Bayezid to say if he held any grudges about his family's treatment, this is the only incident he would talk about.

"I don't understand why the family was given only 24 hours to leave," he told Turk of America magazine in a July 2015 interview.

After going into exile, the descendants of the once-mighty dynasty lived in relative obscurity.

Traditionally, the oldest male member of the family, which is scattered around the world, is the patriarch. He automatically takes over after the death of the current heir. Bayezid assumed the title in 2009, after his cousin Ertugrul Osman Efendi died.

The title of head of the family has now passed on to 85-year-old Dundar Efendi, who lives in Damascus, Syria.

The journey

Among those who made the long train journey from Istanbul to Paris that March nearly a century ago were Bayezid's father Prince Ibrahim Tevfik Efendi, his mother Princess Sadiye Hanim, and his elder brother Cem.

At the time of their exile, Sadiye was six months pregnant with Bayezid.

He was born on June 23 of that year, but without the customary 40-gunshot salute at the Dolmabahce Palace. Bayezid was the first family heir to open his eyes in exile.

The tragedy wasn't enough to dampen his spirits though. "At least I am fortunate to be conceived in my homeland," he would say.

Bayezid was probably named after the 15th century sultan renowned for consolidating the Ottoman Empire. That Bayezid also happened to have a brother called Cem, with whom he famously fought for control of the throne for decades.

Osman Bayezid, however, was poles apart from his predecessors.

He wasn't interested in titles or how he was received, says Ibrahim Pazan, who has authored two books on the Ottoman family.

"When he was coming to Istanbul in 2011, I wanted to arrange a car for him out of respect," he said. "Osman Bay refused and took a cab by himself."

Bayezid's attitude was shaped by a disciplinary upbringing and by the dominant influence of his mother, his relatives say.

Life wasn't easy for the family when they first went into the exile. Each member was given one thousand pounds and a one-way ticket out of the new republic. The money was spent quickly.

"They went into exile in spring [of 1924]," says Kerime Senyucel, who produced a TV documentary on the exiles for TRT.

"And they told their servants to prepare the residences [in Istanbul] because they expected to come back by autumn."

In reality, the exile would last 30 years for the women and 50 years for the men of the family. Most of those who did come back did so only after the 1970s.

Suddenly, the privileged royal life with inherited titles meant nothing. Princes were forced to work by taking up odd jobs – one drove a taxi, another pressed clothes. Many survived on the charity of others.

"Some even starved to death in their hotel rooms. It was a terrible time for the family," says a second-generation descendant Arzu Enver Erogan, the granddaughter of Enver Pasha, the last commander of the Ottoman military.

Bayezid's father Prince Tevfik could play piano and was even offered the chance to perform a concert, but he was too shy to appear before an audience.

The couple with their two young sons soon ran into financial hardship. And their relationship was souring under the strain, too.

Princess Sadiye divorced him in 1930 and moved out, taking Cem and Bayezid with her.

"It was quite a scandal…who leaves a prince?" remarked a family member, asking to remain anonymous.

Prince Tevfik passed away on December 31, 1931.

Formative years

Princess Sadiye was extraordinarily beautiful. The prince of Egypt was so madly in love with her that he wrote a poem that was later turned into a famous song "Ada Sahilleri'nde Bekliyorum [I am waiting on the Island's shore]."

Her father, Curuksulu Bahri Pasha, was a loyal Ottoman soldier who rose to the office of provincial governor.

A fiercely dominant woman, she forced Prince Tevfik to divorce his previous wives when he proposed to her, at a time when polygamy was a common practice among Ottoman princes.

"People in the family never liked her. The Caliph [the Ottoman ruler who was also the head of Muslims] at the time even declared their reunion as a morganatic marriage [not approved by family head]," says Princess Zeynep Ertugrul, the wife of a previous Ottoman heir and an Afghan princess.

Following her divorce, Sadiye met American businessman William Thallon Daus in Paris. They married in 1932, and had two sons, Rudolph Halouk and Bahri Lawrence.

Daus was rich enough to have a country home in Connecticut, a villa in Cannes and a residence across from Paris' chic Rue le Sueur, where France's most notorious serial killer Dr Petiot murdered two dozen people.

He is also said to have been the Daus family's doctor.

The new couple mostly travelled between the US and Europe in the 1930s, while the boys were initially home schooled under the guidance of a trusted Turkish nanny.

Life was good, by all accounts. Pictures from the family albums show the parents and their four boys vacationing at beach resorts in France. By the late 1930s, Bayezid had finished high school and was enrolled at the Ecole des Beaux-Arts in Paris. But in his own words, he was never good at sketching. He soon quit.