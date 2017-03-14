March 14, 2017
A school that was being used as a prison by Daesh in the Turkmen town of Al Rai in northern Aleppo has reopened for studies.
The town was recaptured from Daesh militants a few months ago.
Since then, only one school has reopened in the town after remaining shut for years.
But with a lack of resources, it's struggling to help students catch up on the years of schooling and childhood they have missed.
TRT World'sEdiz Tiyansan has more details from Cobanbey in northern Syria.
SOURCE:TRT World