The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) warned the US on Tuesday of "merciless" attacks if it infringes on its sovereignty or dignity.

The warning comes after a US aircraft carrier strike group led by the USS Carl Vinson joined South Korean forces for exercises.

Since last year, North Korea has alarmed its neighbours with two nuclear tests and a string of missile launches.

"If they infringe on the DPRK's sovereignty and dignity even a bit, its army will launch merciless ultra-precision strikes from ground, air, sea and underwater," the North's state news agency KCNA said.

KCNA said the arrival of the US strike group was part of a "reckless scheme to attack [the] DPRK."