Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Monday clashed with his main rival Geert Wilders of the far-right Party for Freedom (PVV), as they laid out starkly opposing visions of their country's future in an election campaign now consumed by a diplomatic row with Turkey.

Two days before Wednesday's crucial general election, The Netherlands is mired in a dispute with Turkey, which has provided fodder for Wilders and his anti-immigration stance.

"Close the Dutch borders," Wilders told Rutte, as tempers flared in the 30-minute head-to-head televised debate between the two front-runners.

Wilders accused Rutte, head of the liberal People's Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD), of providing better healthcare for newcomers than the Dutch themselves.

"We need to choose for our own people, for our own parents, and not for the asylum seekers. You are not the prime minister of the Netherlands, but of the foreigners."

That's a totally fake solution, you want Nexit, you want The Netherlands out of Europe. You know what it will cost ... don't do it – Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte

Wilders, who says he is on a mission against the "Islamisation" of the country, has promised to shut Dutch borders to Muslim immigrants, close mosques and ban sales of the Quran.

He also wants to follow the British and pull the country out of the European Union which it helped found.

Rutte dismissed Wilders' plans as "fake solutions." "While we are focusing on the causes of the refugee crisis, you're wasting all your attention on your Quran police," Rutte said.