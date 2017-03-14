Strong winds on Tuesday caused three hot air balloons to crash land in one of Turkey's most visited tourist areas, Cappadocia.

49 people including 12 South Korean tourists were injured.

"There are 12 injured in our hospital. None of them are in a critical condition," said Fatih Yakut, the physician-in-chief at the Cappadocia Hospital.

Cappadocia is known for its volcanic rock-formations, underground cities, and churches carved into mountainsides.