49 injured after hot air balloons crash land in Turkey
Strong winds in Turkey's Cappadocia region caused three hot air balloons to crash land. 49 people including 12 South Korean tourists were injured.
49 people, mostly foreign tourists, were hurt when three hot air balloons crash landed during strong winds in central Turkey. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 14, 2017

Strong winds on Tuesday caused three hot air balloons to crash land in one of Turkey's most visited tourist areas, Cappadocia.

49 people including 12 South Korean tourists were injured.

"There are 12 injured in our hospital. None of them are in a critical condition," said Fatih Yakut, the physician-in-chief at the Cappadocia Hospital.

Cappadocia is known for its volcanic rock-formations, underground cities, and churches carved into mountainsides.

Tourists regularly use hot air balloons to get a birds eye view of the area's volcanic formations.

Last month, a Danish tourist was killed in Cappadocia in a similar hot air balloon crash.

SOURCE:TRT World and agencies
