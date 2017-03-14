Syrian Arab tribal leaders, whose territories were seized by Daesh and the PKK's Syrian wing PYD/YPG, have taken the first steps towards establishing a military and political structure to retake their lands.

The leaders of about 50 tribes from Syria's Raqqa, Deir Ezzor and Al Hassakah regions held a meeting in Turkey's southeastern province of Sanliurfa on Tuesday to discuss ways to establish a unified front against the groups.

The meeting was assembled by the Al Hassakah and Euphrates Region General Assembly of Syrian Tribes and called for focusing "collective efforts to come together to combat the Assad regime and its Russian and Iranian allies, Iran's proxy Hezbollah, Daesh and PYD occupation."

According to a statement issued at the conclusion of the meeting, the event's main objective was to discuss proposals for the establishment of a tribal force tasked with clearing the region of terrorism.