Doctors in Kenya signed a deal with the government on Tuesday to end a strike over pay and working conditions that has crippled public hospitals for 100 days.

The deal, signed at a ceremony broadcast on television, followed intense negotiations brokered by religious leaders.

"We have concluded a return-to-work formula between the government and ourselves bringing to an end the strike by doctors that has consumed the country for 100 days," said Ouma Oluga, the head of Kenya's main doctors union, the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union.

The government had threatened repeatedly to fire the strikers and hire foreign doctors, and union officials were even briefly jailed in a bid to end the country's longest-ever medical strike.

Poor salaries and working conditions – such as a lack of vital drugs and equipment – have pushed Kenyan doctors to flee the public sector or go to other countries where there are better opportunities.

"It has been one of the most difficult industrial relations in the country – Ouma Oluga

Painful experience