Doctors in Kenya sign deal to end 100-day strike
The deal signed between the main union of doctors and the government came after intense negotiations brokered by religious leaders.
The deal has effectively ended the country's longest-ever medical strike. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 14, 2017

Doctors in Kenya signed a deal with the government on Tuesday to end a strike over pay and working conditions that has crippled public hospitals for 100 days.

The deal, signed at a ceremony broadcast on television, followed intense negotiations brokered by religious leaders.

"We have concluded a return-to-work formula between the government and ourselves bringing to an end the strike by doctors that has consumed the country for 100 days," said Ouma Oluga, the head of Kenya's main doctors union, the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union.

The government had threatened repeatedly to fire the strikers and hire foreign doctors, and union officials were even briefly jailed in a bid to end the country's longest-ever medical strike.

Poor salaries and working conditions – such as a lack of vital drugs and equipment – have pushed Kenyan doctors to flee the public sector or go to other countries where there are better opportunities.

"It has been one of the most difficult industrial relations in the country – Ouma Oluga

Painful experience

No details were released on the accord, however.

"What we have signed today with the doctors' union officials is a return to work formula that will pave way for further negotiations on the pay increase demands," said Peter Munya, chairman of the Council of Governors, which comprises the heads of the 47 counties.

He described the strike, which began on December 5 in state hospitals, as "one of the most painful experiences for Kenyans."

President Uhuru Kenyatta last week lambasted the striking doctors, accusing them of "blackmail."

University lecturers also went on strike in January, a double blow to Kenyatta's government just five months before a general election.

A series of corruption scandals – including in the health ministry – are fuelling the discontent, as is anger towards lawmakers who are among the best paid in the world and have voted themselves new benefits while claiming to be unable to meet the demands of doctors and lecturers.

SOURCE:AFP
