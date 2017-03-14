A documentary film by Frank Oz was premiered over the weekend at the South by Southwest (SXSW) Music Film Interactive Festival 2017.

"Muppet Guys Talking: Secrets Behind The Show The Whole World Watched" tells for the first time how close the Muppets were to extinction before Disney's takeover.

It's also a tribute to Muppets creator Jim Henson and the people who breathed life into characters children (and adults) around the world have come to know and love.