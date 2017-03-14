March 14, 2017
A documentary film by Frank Oz was premiered over the weekend at the South by Southwest (SXSW) Music Film Interactive Festival 2017.
"Muppet Guys Talking: Secrets Behind The Show The Whole World Watched" tells for the first time how close the Muppets were to extinction before Disney's takeover.
It's also a tribute to Muppets creator Jim Henson and the people who breathed life into characters children (and adults) around the world have come to know and love.
TRT World'sAndre-Pierre du Plessis is in Austin, Texas, at SXSW and has this report.
SOURCE:TRT World