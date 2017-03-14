The status of the next round of Syria peace talks in the Kazakhstan capital Astana is unclear as the opposition and regime trade accusations which could delay their start, scheduled for Tuesday.

The Syrian opposition on Monday said it would not attend, blaming Russia for failing to put pressure on Bashar al Assad's regime to abide by a "widely violated ceasefire," and "unwillingness to end air strikes against civilians in rebel-held areas."

"Currently the decision is not to go as a result of Russia continuing its crimes in Syria against civilians and its support of the crimes of the Syrian regime," Osama Abu Zaid, a spokesman for the rebels said, adding that they had informed Turkey of their decision.

The Syrian regime responded on Tuesday, saying Turkey had broken its commitments by not ensuring the attendance of the Syrian opposition.

"When one of the three guarantors breaks their commitment, and I mean Turkey, this means that Turkey must be one that is asked about the non-attendance or participation of these armed groups," said Bashar al Ja'afari, Syrian regime envoy.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the talks "hugely complex" on Tuesday when asked to comment on the Syrian opposition delegation's decision to not attend.

"We realised from the very beginning that these are hugely complex talks," Peskov said. "The work continues."

The third round of talks in Astana, sponsored by the regime's ally Russia and opposition-backer Turkey, was scheduled to begin on Tuesday, aiming to reinforce a fragile ceasefire deal brokered by Moscow and Ankara in December.

Ceasefire violations

Syrian rebel groups on Saturday called for the postponement of the upcoming round of talks.