US-backed Iraqi security forces battling Daesh faced tough resistance from snipers and mortar rounds on Monday as they tried to advance on Mosul's Old City and the Iron Bridge across the Tigris River.

Iraqi security forces said at the weekend they had entered the Bab al Tob area of the Old City, where fighting is expected to be toughest because of its narrow alleyways, where armoured vehicles cannot pass.

But the advance in western Mosul stalled on Monday because of poor weather conditions.

"Due to the bad rainy weather, operations have been halted for now. We are facing stiff resistance from Daesh fighters with snipers and mortars," an Iraqi official said.

Iraqi forces are moving to seal off the entire Old City from the rest of Mosul.

"We [are] moving on the old bridge... and then we will free that area and hopefully in a few days we'll liberate the west side of Mosul," a captain from the security forces said.

If Iraqi forces recapture Iron Bridge, they will control three of the five bridges spanning the Tigris River between eastern and western Mosul. The southernmost two bridges have already been retaken by Iraqi forces. Taking Iron Bridge would effectively trap the remaining Daesh fighters inside the Old City.

Humanitarian catastrophe threatens

As many as 600,000 civilians are thought to still be in the Old City along with the militants.