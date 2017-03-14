Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday said a diplomatic row with the Netherlands could not be dismissed with an apology and that further action will be taken.

Turkey suspended high-level diplomatic relations with the Netherlands after Dutch authorities prevented Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu from entering the country, and asked Turkey's Family Affairs Minister Fatma Betul Sayan to leave the country over the weekend.

Turkey is currently trying to campaign among Turks in European countries for their votes in an upcoming referendum to reform its constitution.

"A simple apology cannot repair the damage. We will do more. The countries that have become slaves to Neo-Nazism just to gain some votes have lost their credibility," Erdogan said in Ankara.

"The state terror committed by the Netherlands on Saturday has damaged the EU the most. The EU is no longer the symbol of law, freedom and human rights. Europe cannot be left to the mercy of some rogue states."

Erdogan also held the Netherlands responsible for Europe's worst mass killing since World War II.

He was referring to a Dutch battalion of United Nations peacekeepers who failed to halt the slaughter by Bosnian Serb forces of some 8,000 Muslim men and boys in Srebrenica, eastern Bosnia, in 1995.

"We know the Netherlands and the Dutch from the Srebrenica massacre. We know how rotten their character is from their massacre of 8,000 Bosnians there."