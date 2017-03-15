A malaria epidemic has broken out in Burundi, killing more than 700 people so far this year and leaving over a million infected.

From January 1 to March 10 this year, 1.8 million infections were registered in Burundi, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

"Burundi faces a malaria epidemic," the health minister of the East African nation, Josiane Nijimbere, said while commenting on the WHO report.

"Some 700 deaths" have been registered since January, the minister added.

Nijimbere said that the latest figures on the people infected with the mosquito-borne disease constitute a 17 percent increase from the same period last year.

In 2016, an estimated 8.2 million people were infected and 3,000 people died in mountainous Burundi, which is home to around 11 million people.

Shortage of medicines

UN officials and medical sources said that Burundi's stock of anti-malaria medication is nearly empty.