Dutch voters went to the polls on Wednesday to vote in a legislative election after a campaign dominated by conservative Prime Minister Mark Rutte and far-right MP Geert Wilders.

Rutte cast his vote at Wolters School in Utenbroekestraat 2, while Wilders voted at Basisschool De Walvis in The Hague.

The election is being seen as a test of anti-establishment and anti-immigrant sentiment. It also comes as the Netherlands and Turkey spar over Dutch treatment of Turkish politicians and expatriates.

Polling stations across the country opened at 0630 GMT and will close at 2000 GMT.

Up to 13 million voters will determine which of the 28 parties will win the most parliamentary seats.​

TRT World'sSimon McGregor-Wood brings more from the The Hague.

Netherlands staying right or heading to the far right?

Two-term Prime Minister Rutte's right-wing VVD party was leading in polls ahead of Wednesday's vote, with the anti-EU and anti-Islam Party for Freedom led by Wilders a close second.

Rutte has framed the vote as a choice between continuity and chaos, portraying himself as a safe custodian of the Netherlands' economy. He has cast Wilders as a far-right radical who would not be prepared to make tough decisions were he to gain office.

On Monday, Rutte said there was a real possibility that Wilders could win the parliamentary election on Wednesday.

However, he called on Dutch voters to stop ''the wrong populism'' at the polls.

He has been highlighting the country's economic growth and stability during his six years at the helm.

"When people look for leadership, they look to me," Rutte said at a final debate late Tuesday.