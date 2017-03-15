LIVE TV
POLITICS
TÜRKİYE
WAR ON GAZA
BIZTECH
INFOGRAPHICS
FEATURES
OPINION
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Moroccan king ousts designated PM amid post-poll deadlock
King Mohammed VI removes Prime Minister Abdelilah Benkirane from office over his failure to form a coalition government following the 2016 elections.
Share
Benkirane accepted the king's decision saying it came under the framework of the constitution. / TRT World and Agencies
By
Staff Reporter
March 15, 2017
RECOMMENDED
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
US court hands life sentence to man over Trump assassination attempt
RECOMMENDED
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
US court hands life sentence to man over Trump assassination attempt
SOURCE:
TRTWorld and agencies
RECOMMENDED
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
US court hands life sentence to man over Trump assassination attempt
RECOMMENDED
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
US court hands life sentence to man over Trump assassination attempt
Explore
Final session of Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum opens in Cairo
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Libya's Attorney General launches investigation into Saif al Islam Gaddafi's death
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties