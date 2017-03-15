The Free Syrian Army (FSA) continues to fight against the Bashar al Assad's regime forces and Daesh in the region as the Syrian conflict enters its seventh year.

Since Operation Euphrates Shield began in August last year, the Turkish-backed rebels have cleared most of the northern border area of Daesh.

One FSA rebel brigade called Muntaser Billah is based outside the Turkmen village of Cobanbey (or Al Rai). It had previously defended Aleppo from regime soldiers until the regime forces took it back.