WORLD
2 MIN READ
Rebel brigade weighs options as Syria's war enters seventh year
The Muntaser Billah brigade, made up of Arab and Turkmen fighters, say their current priority is fighting Daesh and the YPG as part of Operation Euphrates Shield.
Rebel brigade weighs options as Syria's war enters seventh year
Muntaser Billah rebels defended Aleppo from Syrian regime soldiers until they took it back. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 15, 2017

The Free Syrian Army (FSA) continues to fight against the Bashar al Assad's regime forces and Daesh in the region as the Syrian conflict enters its seventh year.

Since Operation Euphrates Shield began in August last year, the Turkish-backed rebels have cleared most of the northern border area of Daesh.

One FSA rebel brigade called Muntaser Billah is based outside the Turkmen village of Cobanbey (or Al Rai). It had previously defended Aleppo from regime soldiers until the regime forces took it back.

RECOMMENDED

Its members are mostly Turkmen and Arab, who say their current priority is fighting Daesh and the YPG as part of Operation Euphrates Shield.

TRT Wolrd'sEdiz Tiyansan visited the group's base from where they are taking part in Al Rai operations.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Final session of Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum opens in Cairo
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Libya's Attorney General launches investigation into Saif al Islam Gaddafi's death
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties