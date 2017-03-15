TÜRKİYE
PKK bomb attack kills 2 Turkish soldiers
Security officials said the bomb was detonated while a security convoy was driving along a highway linking the provinces of Mardin and Diyarbakir in southeastern Turkey.
Police and ambulances at the scene of the attack on a highway linking Mardin and Diyarbakir provinces on March 15, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 15, 2017

Two Turkish soldiers were killed on Wednesday in a bomb attack by the PKK in southeastern Turkey.

Security officials said the bomb was detonated while a security convoy was driving along a highway linking the provinces of Mardin and Diyarbakir.

The highway has been closed to traffic and the military has launched an investigation of the incident.

More than 1,200 people, including security force personnel and civilians, have lost their lives since the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU – resumed its decades-old armed campaign against the Turkish government in July 2015.

Since then authorities say PKK attacks have killed 793 security personnel and 314 civilians. More than 4,000 security personnel and over 2,000 civilians have been injured.

More than 10,000 PKK have been killed or apprehended in anti-terror operations, according to authorities. About 5,500 weapons, 652,000 rounds of ammunition, over 142 tonnes of explosives, and 15,000 bombs have been seized.

SOURCE:AA
