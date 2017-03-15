The United States unsealed charges against two Russian spies and two hackers on Wednesday for allegedly pilfering 500 million Yahoo user accounts in 2014.

The indictments represent the first time the US government has criminally charged Russian officials for cyber offences.

The officers of the FSB, Russia's Federal Security Service, which is a successor to the KGB, were identified as Dmitry Dokuchaev and his superior, Igor Sushchin.

Alexsey Belan, who is on the list of most-wanted cyber criminals, and Karim Baratov, who was born in Kazakhstan but has Canadian citizenship, were also named in the indictment.

The Justice Department said Baratov was arrested in Canada on Tuesday and his case is pending with Canadian authorities.

Belan was arrested in Europe in June 2013 but escaped to Russia before he could be extradited to the United States, according to the Justice Department.

"The criminal conduct at issue, carried out and otherwise facilitated by officers from an FSB unit that serves as the FBI's point of contact in Moscow on cyber crime matters, is beyond the pale," said Acting Assistant Attorney General Mary McCord.

McCord said the hacking campaign was waged by the FSB to collect intelligence but that the two hackers used the collected information as an opportunity to "line their pockets."

TRT World spoke to Kate Fisher from Washington DC and Daria Bondarchuk from Moscow on the latest developments.