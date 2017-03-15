In 1998, Pakistan conducted its last national population census. Nineteen years later, the nation has begun a new one.

Here are 12 things to know about the census:

1. Since the last one was carried out, the nation's population has exploded

Pakistan's population has exploded since its first census in 1951, four years after the partition of India. At that time, the country had around 34 million inhabitants.

Officials still use the figure of 134.7 million from the last census. But the World Bank estimated the country's population at 190 million in 2015. The nation is believed to be the sixth most populous country in the world.

The census results might cause political boundaries, parliamentary seat allocations and federal funding to shift.

They'll also reveal urbanisation trends, migration, the gender balance, employment levels and educational attainment.

2. Only nine languages are listed

Language is considered an essential tool in evaluating the makeup of multi-ethnic Pakistan — but only nine of the country's estimated 70 will be listed, to the dismay of many communities.

No regional languages from sparsely populated Gilgit-Baltistan will be included, nor will Gujrati, which is spoken by some Muslim immigrants from India. Some believe the lack of recognition will drive their mother-tongue towards oblivion.

3. Faith matters

The census will provide an insight into the true number of religious minorities, especially Christians and Hindus. Estimates are approximate and disputed, ranging from 2 to 10 million for the former and 2.5 to 4.5 million for the latter.

Citizens can declare themselves Muslim, Christian, Hindu or Ahmadi — a community considered non-Muslims by the state.

Otherwise, they can elect to be recognised as "members of scheduled castes" — members of marginalised Hindu families, or "other." There are no separate options for Sikhs, Parsis or Baha'i.

4. Afghan refugees are now included in the census

Officials say that around three million registered and unregistered Afghan refugees in Pakistan will also be counted in the census.

The decision has outraged leaders, particularly in southwestern Balochistan province where the ethnic Baloch population fears it would turn them into a minority in their native region.

Parties in southern Sindh province, particularly in its capital, Karachi, have also opposed the inclusion of Afghans and have demanded the census be postponed until all the refugees return to their country.

But government officials have dismissed those concerns as unfounded and politically-motivated.

5. Transgendered citizens will be counted for the first time

In 2011, Pakistan had taken the decision to allow people who do not consider themselves to be either male or female to have their own gender category on official documents.

Transgendered people will be counted separately for the first time, as enumerators have been informed that those surveyed will have three numeric choices for their gender: 1 for men, 2 for women and 3 for those who declare themselves transgender.

6. The census lasts for 70 days

The process will take approximately 70 days. It will be concluded in two phases. The first one will take place from March 15 to April 15, while the second will be from April 25 to May 25.

Final results are expected by the end of July.

Those who are found guilty of willfully giving false information face a six-month jail term and a financial penalty of around 500 dollars.

7. Why did it take so long to carry out?

As required by the country's constitution, the Pakistani government has to conduct a census every ten years.

Pakistani authorities say the census has not been held due to security concerns. But critics say the actual reason was a lack of political will to undertake an exercise that could unveil the truth about a major population increase and movement of people.

Mansoor Raza, a journalist based in Pakistan who writes for Dawn, told TRT World that censuses always remain a political issue in Pakistan because of the resource distribution arrangements under the National Finance Commission (NFC) awards. NFC is based on demographic imperatives between provinces.

"Any major shifts in demographic contribution will affect not only NFC awards, also the federal job quotas and the configuration of seats in National Assembly," Raza said.