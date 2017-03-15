WORLD
Car bomb kills 11 in Iraq's Tikrit
Over 40 people were also injured in the bombing that hit Al-Ataba Street, which is home to medical clinics as well as shops, officials say.
By Staff Reporter
March 15, 2017

At least 11 people were killed and over 40 wounded when a car bomb ripped through a busy street in the Iraqi city of Tikrit on Wednesday, officials said.

The bombing hit Al-Ataba Street, which is home to medical clinics as well as shops.

Earlier, the governorate media director, Jamal Aqaab, put the death toll at eight.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, but Daesh carries out frequent bombings targeting civilians in Iraq.

More than 20 people were killed on March 8 in a series of blasts that hit a wedding near Tikrit and targeted security forces at the scene shortly afterwards.

Tikrit, located north of Baghdad, was the first Iraqi city to be recaptured from Daesh, which overran large areas north and west of the capital in 2014.

Iraqi forces retook Tikrit in 2015, and while some of it was heavily damaged, civilians have since returned to the city.

Iraqi government forces went on to recapture the cities of Ramadi and Fallujah, and are now battling to retake the western side of second city Mosul, after seizing its east from Daesh earlier this year.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
