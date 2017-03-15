WORLD
Winter Storm Stella in US claims 5 lives
Authorities in the US urged people to be extra cautious as Stella was forecast to bring more heavy snow to the Northeast.
The White House on a snowy morning in Washington DC, US, March 14, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 15, 2017

Winter Storm Stella hit much of the northeastern United States on Monday, killing five people, forcing the cancellation of hundreds of flights, closing schools and shutting down major traffic throughout the region.

Four people aged over 60 died in separate incidents as they were shovelling snow outside their homes in the state of Wisconsin, US media reported.

In New Hampshire, a teenage girl died after she lost control of her car and crashed into a tree early on Tuesday.

The US National Weather Service issued blizzard warnings from eastern West Virginia to Maine as temperatures plunged well below average across most of the eastern third of the country.

The massive winter storm also caused severe power outages that left over 100,000 people in the dark.

Despite this, some people have welcomed the late season dump of snow.

"It's not like a storm. I feel like I'm in the mountains. It's like cross country. It's really wonderful. And to feel it in New York, it's really exciting," one New Yorker said.

TRT World's Henry Morton reports from snowy New York City.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
