WORLD
4 MIN READ
At least 30 killed in double suicide attacks in Syria's Damascus
The suicide attacker targeted the Palace of Justice, a court house in central Damascus.
At least 30 killed in double suicide attacks in Syria's Damascus
Security personnel stand near a damaged entrance after a suicide blast at the Palace of Justice in Damascus, Syria March 15, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 15, 2017

Two suicide bomb attacks hit the Syrian capital city of Damascus on Wednesday, killing scores of people and injuring dozens others, regime-run news agency SANA reported.

At least 30 people were killed and more than 60 others injured in the first attack that targeted the Palace of Justice court house in central Damascus not far from the Old City.

According to Damascus police chief Mohammad Kheir Ismail, the Justice Palace attacker struck in the early afternoon. A man wearing a military uniform and carrying a shotgun and grenades arrived at the entrance to the palace, the police chief told SANA.

The guards stopped the man, took away his arms and asked to search him. At that point, the man hurled himself inside the building and detonated his explosives, the chief said.

Ahmad al-Sayed, an attorney general, was in the building just a few metres away from the explosion. He that when the security guards tried to arrest the man, he threw himself inside the palace and blew himself up.

The second suicide attack took place less than two hours after the court house attack, targeting a restaurant in al-Rabweh area, not far from the earlier attack.

SANA reported that "several" people had died in the second attack, without giving specific numbers.

The Ikhbariyeh TV channel said the attacker was being chased by security agents when he rushed into a restaurant and detonated his explosives' vest. There was no immediate claim for that attack either.

TRT World's Nafisa Latic reports.

RECOMMENDED

14 children killed in Idlib

In a separate incident, at least 14 children were among 20 people killed in an air strike in Syria's northwestern Idlib province at dawn on Wednesday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor said.

The monitor said the strikes were believed to have been carried out by Russian warplanes on the provincial capital Idlib city, which is controlled by opposition fighters.

The Observatory, which relies on a network of sources inside Syria for its information, says it determines whose planes carry out raids according to type, location, flight patterns and munitions used.

The attacks came as Syrians marked the sixth anniversary of the country's bitter civil war, which has killed more than 400,000 people and displaced millions of others.

The conflict began in March 2011 as a popular uprising against President Bashar al Assad's rule but quickly descended into a full-blown civil war.

On Saturday, scores of people, most of them Iraqi Shia pilgrims, were killed in a double suicide attack in Damascus.

TRT World's Ediz Tiyansan has more from the Turkish city of Gaziantep, near the Syrian border.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
China’s Xi holds back-to-back calls with Putin, Trump
Final session of Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum opens in Cairo
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Libya's Attorney General launches investigation into Saif al Islam Gaddafi's death
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory