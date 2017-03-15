Two suicide bomb attacks hit the Syrian capital city of Damascus on Wednesday, killing scores of people and injuring dozens others, regime-run news agency SANA reported.

At least 30 people were killed and more than 60 others injured in the first attack that targeted the Palace of Justice court house in central Damascus not far from the Old City.

According to Damascus police chief Mohammad Kheir Ismail, the Justice Palace attacker struck in the early afternoon. A man wearing a military uniform and carrying a shotgun and grenades arrived at the entrance to the palace, the police chief told SANA.

The guards stopped the man, took away his arms and asked to search him. At that point, the man hurled himself inside the building and detonated his explosives, the chief said.

Ahmad al-Sayed, an attorney general, was in the building just a few metres away from the explosion. He that when the security guards tried to arrest the man, he threw himself inside the palace and blew himself up.

The second suicide attack took place less than two hours after the court house attack, targeting a restaurant in al-Rabweh area, not far from the earlier attack.

SANA reported that "several" people had died in the second attack, without giving specific numbers.

The Ikhbariyeh TV channel said the attacker was being chased by security agents when he rushed into a restaurant and detonated his explosives' vest. There was no immediate claim for that attack either.

TRT World's Nafisa Latic reports.