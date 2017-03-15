WORLD
Ethiopia landfill death toll rises to 113
Officials said the landfill receives close to 300,000 tonnes of waste collected each year from the capital.
Rescue workers watch as excavators dig into a pile of garbage in search of missing people following a landslide when a mound of trash collapsed on an informal settlement at the Koshe garbage dump in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, March 13, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 15, 2017

The death toll from a collapse at a landfill outside Ethiopia's capital has risen sharply to 113, an Addis Ababa city official said on Wednesday, as the country began three days of mourning for victims who were mostly women and children.

Dagmawit Moges confirmed the new death toll on Wednesday evening, while an official with the city's emergency department, Nigatu Mamo, said the search and rescue effort continued.

TRT World speaks to Coletta Wanjohi with the latest from Ethiopia.

Saturday's collapse of a mountain of garbage buried makeshift mud-and-stick homes inside the Koshe landfill on the outskirts of the capital. Excavators and rescuers have been pulling bodies from the black mud since then.

Nigatu said excavators were being redeployed from various construction projects around Addis Ababa to help in the search.

"We will continue the effort until we are directed to stop it. Our rescuers are working in two shifts, day and night," the emergency official said.

It was not yet clear how the collapse occurred. Residents have said the dumping of trash had resumed there in recent months after protests at a newer landfill site. Others have blamed the construction of a new waste-to-energy plant at Koshe.

Officials said they have already relocated about 300 people from the landfill, where hundreds of waste-pickers salvaged items to make a living and others found inexpensive housing.

The landfill has been a dumping ground for the capital's garbage for more than 50 years. Smaller collapses have occurred at Koshe — or "dirty" in the local Amharic language — in the past two years but only two or three people were killed, residents said.

SOURCE:Reuters
