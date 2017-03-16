A UN agency published a report on Wednesday accusing Israel of imposing an apartheid regime of racial discrimination on the Palestinian people.

UN Under-Secretary General Rima Khalaf said the report was the "first of its type" from a UN body that "clearly and frankly concludes that Israel is a racist state that has established an apartheid system that persecutes the Palestinian people."

The report was published by the UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA).

The report said it had established on the "basis of scholarly inquiry and overwhelming evidence, that Israel is guilty of the crime of apartheid."

"However, only a ruling by an international tribunal in that sense would make such an assessment truly authoritative," it added.

ESCWA released the report, Israeli Practices Toward the Palestinian People and the Question of Apartheid, at a news conference in Beirut, Lebanon.

The authors of the report concluded that "Israel has established an apartheid regime that systematically institutionalises racial oppression and domination of the Palestinian people as a whole."

According to the report, approximately 300,000 Palestinians who held the status of "permanent resident" of Israel in East Jerusalem, experience discrimination when it comes to access to education, healthcare, employment, residency and building rights.

They also suffer from expulsions and home demolitions, which serve the Israeli policy of "demographic balance" in favour of Jewish residents.

The report said the "strategic fragmentation of the Palestinian people" was the main method through which Israel imposes apartheid, with Palestinians divided into four groups oppressed through "distinct laws, policies and practices."

It identified the four sets of Palestinians as: Palestinian citizens of Israel, Palestinians in East Jerusalem, Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and Palestinians living as refugees or in exile.

Israel condemns report

​Israel's foreign ministry likened the report to Der Sturmer, a Nazi propaganda publication that was strongly anti-Semitic.