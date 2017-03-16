WORLD
1 MIN READ
Myanmar Christians flee religious persecution
Led by Nobel peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar's civilian government is accused of covering up abuses against minorities. The accusations of violence and even genocide involve Buddhist nationalists, the military and police.
Myanmar Christians flee religious persecution
Yangon, Myanmar's biggest city and commercial hub. (File photo) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 16, 2017

Religious persecution is not only targeting Muslims in Myanmar, but also Christians.

More than 100,000 Christians from Myanmar live in Malaysia as refugees after recently fleeing their homes because of religious persecution.

"Myanmar isn't safe for us. They killed people, sent people to jail because of religion," said one of the Christian refugees.

Led by Nobel peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar's civilian government is accused of covering up abuses against minorities.

RECOMMENDED

Accusations of violence and even genocide involve Buddhist nationalists, military and police.

TRT World's Ben Said has more on the lives of Christian refugees who fled to Malaysia.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Iran-US nuclear talks to take place in Oman: Axios
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates