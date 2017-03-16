Religious persecution is not only targeting Muslims in Myanmar, but also Christians.

More than 100,000 Christians from Myanmar live in Malaysia as refugees after recently fleeing their homes because of religious persecution.

"Myanmar isn't safe for us. They killed people, sent people to jail because of religion," said one of the Christian refugees.

Led by Nobel peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar's civilian government is accused of covering up abuses against minorities.