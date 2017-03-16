US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson stressed on Thursday the importance of the US working with Japan to counter perceived threats from North Korea.

Tillerson was speaking in Tokyo on the opening leg of his first visit to Asia as US secretary of state.

Speaking at a news conference following talks with Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo, Tillerson said the escalating threat from North Korea's nuclear program shows a clear need for a "new approach."

Tillerson pointed out that two decades of diplomatic and other efforts made by the US to bring North Korea to a point of denuclearisation have failed.

"So we have 20 years of failed approach," Tillerson said.

"That includes a period where the United States has provided $1.35 billion in assistance to North Korea as an encouragement to take a different pathway."

TRT World spoke to Japanese journalist Hauka Nuga, who's following the story in Tokyo.