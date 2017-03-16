The latest spat between Turkey and the Netherlands has riled both countries while the rest of Europe watched on, as it reached dramatic proportions.

"It's like we're watching a bad Turkish drama," Cemil Yilmaz, a 32-year old Turkish-Dutch social psychologist, tells TRT World.

"It's as though the father, Turkey, and the mother, the Netherlands, decide to split," continues Yilmaz, who was born and raised in the Netherlands. "But the process of separation brings constant fighting. And the children are stuck in the middle."

The "children" in this scenario are the Turkish community in the Netherlands. According to Yilmaz, they're the ones who have suffered the most from the flaring tensions between the two countries.

The community is almost 400,000 strong, making up more than two percent of the country's total population of 17 million.

"Mistakes on both sides"

So why did Turkey and the Netherlands come to blows? Turkey, preparing for a referendum on April 16 that aims to change the country's parliamentary system to a presidential model, wanted to send a minister to the Netherlands to speak with the Turkish community there in support of the government-led "Yes" campaign. The Netherlands blocked the visit, even though Turkish ministers and leaders had previously been allowed to make speeches in the country in past elections.

The issue followed a similar scenario in Germany in early March, when some German towns banned talks by Turkish ministers. According to Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, about three and a half million Turks live in Germany, the country with the largest Turkish population outside Turkey. (Germany had a total population of 82 million at the end of 2015.)

Ignoring the ban, Turkey sent Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. The Dutch authorities responded by refusing to allow his plane to land on March 11, citing "security concerns". Later that weekend, Turkey's Family Minister Fatma Betül Sayan Kaya, who had travelled to Holland from Germany by land, was also prevented from entering the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam. Following the incident, she was deported.

Yilmaz, who works with Dutch government agencies to integrate immigrant youth to society, thinks both countries have made mistakes handling the dispute. He notes that the mayor of Rotterdam previously refused to cancel pro-Kurdish rallies that Dutch-Turks had objections to, citing freedom of speech. Based on this logic, he says, the Netherlands should have allowed the Turkish ministers to campaign. Yilmaz, however, also said Turkey had misstepped, saying the type of politics practised in the country can come across as "rude and aggressive" in the Netherlands.

In the Netherlands, too, a domestic election appears to have overshadowed diplomatic concerns.

"Many people say the Dutch acted this way because of the impending March 15 elections," Yilmaz says, adding that the Turkish community is suffering stigmatisation as a result of the spat.

Ulku Ogut, a young Turkish-Dutch lawyer and city councillor in the Meierijstad municipality, agrees.

"The Turks in the Netherlands were used [by the Dutch politicians] for political gains," she says. Ogut believes the Dutch prime minister practiced "cheap politics" by deporting the Turkish family minister in an attempt to appeal to voters who might otherwise lean towards "the fascist and racist" Geert Wilders.

Despite the rise of anti-migrant sentiment in the Netherlands, the results of the March 15 elections did not favour Wilders. His party came second to Prime Minister Mark Rutte's centre-right People's Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD), riding high on popular support for its hardline stance against the Turkish visits.

By feuding with Turkey on the eve of the Dutch vote, Rutte successfully undermined support for Geert Wilders, the leader of the far-right Party for Freedom (PVV) who is known with his Islamophobic and anti-immigrant views in the Netherlands and beyond.

Like France's Marine Le Pen, Hungary's Viktor Orban and other far-right leaders in the continent, Wilders defends a tough approach toward migrants who do not want to give up their ancestral identities. Wilders' campaign called on the Dutch to vote for him "if you want to make the Netherlands for the people of the Netherlands" again.

Indeed, according to a Dutch poll by polling company Maurice de Hond, 86 percent of the country's population supported their government's decision to ban the Turkish rallies and only 10 percent were against the decision. An overwhelming majority also blamed Turkey for the crisis.

After all, many still wonder why the clash between the two NATO members — longtime "two friendly nations," in the words of Dutch politician Arnoud van Doorn — escalated so quickly. Many commentators argued it was hardly accidental.

"This has to do with elections surely," van Doorn told TRT World, speaking on March 14 before the Dutch election. "This election in the Netherlands is also about Islamophobia. Islamophobia is growing especially since the coup [attempt] in Turkey a few times ago."