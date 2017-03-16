Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte was on course for a comfortable win over far-right rival Geert Wilders in parliamentary elections, initial results indicated.

With more than 54 percent of votes counted, Rutte's Liberal VVD party was set to win 32 seats, making it the largest in the new 150-seat parliament, with Wilders and his Freedom Party (PVV) beaten into second place alongside two others on 19 seats.

Millions of Dutch flocked to the polls in a near-record turnout on Thursday, with the stakes high in an election pitting the pro-European Rutte against his anti-immigration and anti-EU rival.

Following last year's shock Brexit referendum and Donald Trump's victory in the US, the Dutch vote was being closely scrutinised as a gauge of the rise of populism on the continent ahead of crucial elections in France and Germany.

"This was the evening when The Netherlands, after Brexit and the American elections, said 'stop' to the wrong kind of populism," Rutte told his supporters.

Now of course it's important to unite the country in the coming weeks and months and that we succeed in forming a stable government for the next four years - Mark Rutte

Wilders said that he had not achieved the electoral victory he had hoped for and was ready to offer tough opposition.

"I would rather have been the largest party.... but we are not a party that has lost. We gained seats. That's a result to be proud of," he said.

Vote against populism?